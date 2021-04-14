Dutch Exports Rises In February

Dutch exports and imports increased in February, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Wednesday.

Merchandise exports grew 4.5 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.7 percent rise in January. Exports increased for the second consecutive month.

The latest growth was the largest after 2019, the agency said.

In February, more machines and chemical products were mainly exported, the agency said.

Imports increased 5.8 percent annually in February, following a 1.0 percent rise in the prior month. Imports rose for the second straight month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.