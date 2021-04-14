New Zealand Dollar Advances After RBNZ Holds Rate Steady

The New Zealand dollar spiked higher against its major trading partners in the Asian session on Wednesday, as New Zealand's central bank left its monetary policy unchanged and agreed to cut its interest rates further if required as the economic outlook remains highly uncertain.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to keep the Official Cash Rate at 0.25 percent and the Large Scale Asset Purchase at NZ$100 billion. The Funding for Lending programmes were also kept unchanged.

The committee agreed to retain its current expansionary monetary setting until consumer price inflation will be sustained at the 2 percent target, and that employment is at or above its maximum sustainable level.

The MPC said it is prepared to lower the benchmark rate if required.

The committee observed that short-term data continues to be highly variable as a result of the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Over the medium-term, the outlook remains highly uncertain, determined in large part by both -related restrictions, and and consumer confidence, the MPC said.

The currency was further underpinned by rising risk appetite, as the pick up in U.S. consumer prices was not swift enough to necessitate a policy change by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. bond yields eased as the government's auction of 30-year bonds was met with strong demand.

The kiwi climbed to a 2-day high of 77.27 against the yen, after a fall to 76.72 at 10:00 pm ET. The kiwi is likely to locate resistance around the 79.00 level.

The kiwi appreciated to 0.7097 against the greenback, which was its highest level since March 23, from a low of 0.7044 seen at 5:15 pm ET. Next immediate resistance for the kiwi is seen near the 0.72 level.

The kiwi was up against the euro, at a 5-day high of 1.6858. This followed a low of 1.6963 set at 10:00 pm ET. On the upside, 1.62 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The kiwi approached near a 2-week high of 1.0803 against the aussie, after falling to 1.0841 at 10:00 pm ET. If the kiwi rallies again, 1.06 is seen as its next resistance level.

The latest survey from Wetspac Bank and the Melbourne Institute showed that Australia's consumer confidence spiked in April - jumping 6.2 percent on month to a reading of 118.8.

That's the highest reading for the index since August 2010.

Looking ahead, Eurozone industrial production for February is due in the European session.

U.S. import and export prices for March, as well as Fed Beige book report are slated for release in the New York session.

