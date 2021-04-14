Finland Inflation Increases In March

Finland's consumer price inflation rose in March, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.33 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.91 percent in February.

Prices of petrol, diesel, detached houses, cigarettes, and capital repair on detached houses were higher from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.23 percent in March, following a 0.36 percent increase in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 0.3 percent monthly and increased 1.4 percent from a year ago in March.

