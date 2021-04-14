Spain Consumer Prices Rise As Estimated

Spain's consumer prices increased in March as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices grew 1.3 percent year-on-year in March, after remaining unchanged in February, as estimated.

The core inflation remained unchanged at 0.3 percent in March, in line with initial estimate.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in March, following a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month, as initially estimated.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 1.2 percent in March, as estimated.

On a monthly basis, the HICP grew 1.9 percent in March. This was in line with initial estimate.

Economic News

