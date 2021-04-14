Hungary Industrial Production Accelerates In February

Hungary's industrial production accelerated in February, as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 3.9 percent annually in February, after a 2.8 percent decline in January, as estimated.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted grew 4.8 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month, as initially estimated.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.9 percent yearly in February. This was in line with initial estimate.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.