Eurozone Industrial Production Falls Less Than Expected

Eurozone industrial production declined less than expected in February, data from Eurostat revealed on Wednesday.

Industrial production decreased 1.0 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.8 percent growth in January. Economists had expected a 1.1 percent fall.

Data showed that energy output decreased 1.2 percent monthly in February and capital goods output fell 1.9 percent.

Production of intermediate goods declined 0.7 percent. Durable and non-durable consumer goods output fell 1.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial output declined 1.6 percent in February, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.9 percent.

