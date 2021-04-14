Kane Brown Announces 'Blessed & Free Tour' Dates

Kane Brown has announced the dates for his upcoming "Blessed & Free Tour," which will have stops in 35 cities, including concerts scheduled at all 29 NBA arenas.

Brown, who hinted at the nature of his tour during the NBA All Star weekend in February, will be the first country artist to play every professional basketball venue in America on a single tour.

The tour, produced by AEG Presents, will see Restless Road, Jordan Davis and Chase Rice supporting Brown and is set to begin with a concert at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on October 1, 2021.

Restless Road will open on all dates. Davis will be on stage on all 2021 dates, while Rice will be joining Brown in 2022.

The tour will also include stops in Nampa, State College, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Seattle. The final concert will take place on February 4, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Oct. 1, 2021 -- Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

Oct. 2, 2021 -- Los Angeles, STAPLES Center

Oct. 8, 2021 -- Nampa, Ford Idaho Center

Oct. 9, 2021 -- Salt Lake City, Vivint Arena

Oct. 10, 2021 -- Denver Ball Arena

Oct. 14, 2021 -- Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Center

Oct. 15, 2021 -- Houston, Toyota Center

Oct. 16, 2021 -- San Antonio, AT&T Center

Oct. 17, 2021 -- Dallas American Airlines Center

Oct. 22, 2021 -- New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

Oct. 23, 2021 -- Memphis, FedExForum

Oct. 24, 2021 -- Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Nov. 4, 2021 -- Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Nov. 5, 2021 -- Brookly, Barclays Center

Nov. 6, 2021 -- State College, Bryce Jordan Center

Nov. 19, 2021 -- Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 20, 2021 -- Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 21, 2021 -- Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Dec. 2, 2021 -- Miami, AmericanAirlines Arena

Dec. 3, 2021 -- Orlando Amway Center

Dec. 4, 2021 -- Charlotte, Spectrum Center

Jan. 6, 2022 -- Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Jan. 7, 2022 -- Louisville, KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 8, 2022 -- Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

Jan. 13, 2022 -- Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Jan. 14, 2022 -- Boston TD Garden

Jan. 15, 2022 -- New York, Madison Square Garden

Jan. 20, 2022 -- Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum

Jan. 21, 2022 -- Minneapolis, Target Center

Jan. 22, 2022 -- Chicago, United Center

Jan. 27, 2022 -- Portland, Moda Center

Jan. 28, 2022 -- Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Janu. 30, 2022 -- San Francisco Chase Center

Feb. 3, 2022 -- Phoenix Suns Arena

Feb. 4, 2022 -- Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

(Photo: Matthew Berinato)

Entertainment News