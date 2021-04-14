Kane Brown Announces 'Blessed & Free Tour' Dates

Kane Brown has announced the dates for his upcoming "Blessed & Free Tour," which will have stops in 35 cities, including concerts scheduled at all 29 NBA arenas.
Brown, who hinted at the nature of his tour during the NBA All Star weekend in February, will be the first country artist to play every professional basketball venue in America on a single tour.
The tour, produced by AEG Presents, will see Restless Road, Jordan Davis and Chase Rice supporting Brown and is set to begin with a concert at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on October 1, 2021.
Restless Road will open on all dates. Davis will be on stage on all 2021 dates, while Rice will be joining Brown in 2022.
The tour will also include stops in Nampa, State College, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and Seattle. The final concert will take place on February 4, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Oct. 1, 2021 -- Sacramento, Golden 1 Center
Oct. 2, 2021 -- Los Angeles, STAPLES Center
Oct. 8, 2021 -- Nampa, Ford Idaho Center
Oct. 9, 2021 -- Salt Lake City, Vivint Arena
Oct. 10, 2021 -- Denver Ball Arena
Oct. 14, 2021 -- Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Center
Oct. 15, 2021 -- Houston, Toyota Center
Oct. 16, 2021 -- San Antonio, AT&T Center
Oct. 17, 2021 -- Dallas American Airlines Center
Oct. 22, 2021 -- New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
Oct. 23, 2021 -- Memphis, FedExForum
Oct. 24, 2021 -- Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Nov. 4, 2021 -- Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
Nov. 5, 2021 -- Brookly, Barclays Center
Nov. 6, 2021 -- State College, Bryce Jordan Center
Nov. 19, 2021 -- Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 20, 2021 -- Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 21, 2021 -- Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Dec. 2, 2021 -- Miami, AmericanAirlines Arena
Dec. 3, 2021 -- Orlando Amway Center
Dec. 4, 2021 -- Charlotte, Spectrum Center
Jan. 6, 2022 -- Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Jan. 7, 2022 -- Louisville, KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 8, 2022 -- Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
Jan. 13, 2022 -- Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Jan. 14, 2022 -- Boston TD Garden
Jan. 15, 2022 -- New York, Madison Square Garden
Jan. 20, 2022 -- Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
Jan. 21, 2022 -- Minneapolis, Target Center
Jan. 22, 2022 -- Chicago, United Center
Jan. 27, 2022 -- Portland, Moda Center
Jan. 28, 2022 -- Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Janu. 30, 2022 -- San Francisco Chase Center
Feb. 3, 2022 -- Phoenix Suns Arena
Feb. 4, 2022 -- Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
(Photo: Matthew Berinato)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News