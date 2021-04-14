Roger Waters Announces Rescheduled 'This Is Not A Drill' Tour Dates

Roger Waters has announced the rescheduled dates for his "This Is Not a Drill Tour." Waters had originally scheduled the tour for 2020 but had to postpone the trek due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the revised schedule, the 36-date North American trek will commence on July 6, 2022, with a concert at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The tour will have stops in several places, including Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Denver and Los Angeles. The final concert will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas on October 8, 2022.
"This Is Not a Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home," a release from Waters reads.
Waters is set to play songs from Pink Floyd's "golden era," along with several new tracks.
"The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd's Golden Era alongside several new ones—words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man," Rogers wrote in announcing the tour. "Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it."
Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill - 2022 North American Tour Dates
July 6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 8 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 9 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 15 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 17 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
July 20 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
July 23 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
July 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug. 2 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 16 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 18 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Aug. 23 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug. 25 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Aug. 27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 3 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 6 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Sept. 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Sept. 13 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 17 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Sept. 20 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Sept. 24 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Sept. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Oct. 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 8 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
