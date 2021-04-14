Roger Waters Announces Rescheduled 'This Is Not A Drill' Tour Dates

Roger Waters has announced the rescheduled dates for his "This Is Not a Drill Tour." Waters had originally scheduled the tour for 2020 but had to postpone the trek due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the revised schedule, the 36-date North American trek will commence on July 6, 2022, with a concert at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The tour will have stops in several places, including Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Denver and Los Angeles. The final concert will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas on October 8, 2022.

"This Is Not a Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home," a release from Waters reads.

Waters is set to play songs from Pink Floyd's "golden era," along with several new tracks.

"The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd's Golden Era alongside several new ones—words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man," Rogers wrote in announcing the tour. "Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it."

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill - 2022 North American Tour Dates

July 6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 8 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 9 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 15 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 17 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

July 20 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

July 23 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 26 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

July 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug. 2 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 16 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 18 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 23 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug. 25 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Aug. 27 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 3 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 6 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Sept. 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sept. 13 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 17 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 20 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept. 24 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Sept. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Oct. 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 8 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

