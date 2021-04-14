South Korea Stock Market Due For Profit Taking

The South Korea stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, rising almost 55 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,180-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Thursday.

The global forecast is murky, with support from crude oil prices offset by weakness from stocks. The European and U.S. were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the telecoms, losses from the financials and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 13.30 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 3,182.38 after trading between 3,162.12 and 3,188.32. Volume was 1.7 billion shares worth 15.3 trillion won. There were 485 gainers and 351 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.40 percent, while KB Financial lost 056 percent, Hana Financial dipped 0.24 percent, LG Electronics accelerated 2.48 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.79 percent, Samsung SDI advanced 1.01 percent, LG Corp surged 4.32 percent, LG Chem soared 3.34 percent, Lotte Chemical fell 0.35 percent, S-Oil rallied 2.70 percent, SK Innovation eased 0.18 percent, POSCO spiked 3.52 percent, SK Telecom tanked 2.17 percent, KEPCO jumped 1.26 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.09 percent, Kia Motors added 0.58 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but turned lower as the day progressed, eventually finishing mixed.

The Dow added 53.62 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 33,730.89, while the NASDAQ tumbled 138.26 points or 0.99 percent to end at 13,857.84 and the S&P 500 fell 16.93 points or 0.41 percent to close at 4,124.66.

The weakness that emerged in the broader markets seemed to coincide with a downturn by shares of Coinbase (COIN), which spiked early but then pulled back well below its debut price. The cryptocurrency exchange's direct listing on the NASDAQ was closely watched by investors and described as a watershed moment for the industry.

Traders also kept an eye on remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who told the Economic Club of Washington the central bank is likely to scale back its asset purchase program well before raising interest rates.

In economic news, the Fed released its Beige Book, which noted economic activity in the U.S. accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April. Also, the Labor Department noted another strong increase by import prices in March.

Crude oil futures spiked on Wednesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the global oil demand forecast by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May jumped $2.97 or 4.9 percent at $63.15 a barrel, the highest settlement in four weeks.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later this morning and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low of 0.50 percent.

