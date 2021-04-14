Hong Kong Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Thursday

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, jumping almost 450 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 28,900-point plateau although the rally may stall on Thursday.

The global forecast is murky, with support from crude oil prices offset by weakness from stocks. The European and U.S. were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology and oil stocks, financial shares, properties and casinos.

For the day, the index spiked 403.58 points or 1.42 percent to finish at 28,900.83 after trading between 28,685.06 and 28,979.35.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skyrocketed 5.54 percent, while AIA Group shed 0.40 percent, Alibaba Group rose 1.97 percent, Alibaba Health Info rallied 3.19 percent, ANTA Sports accelerated 3.38 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.13 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 0.67 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 2.16 percent, China Resources Land and Sands China both strengthened 1.66 percent, CITIC added 2.07 percent, CNOOC improved 1.77 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 4.66 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 2.71 percent, Hang Lung Properties increased 1.43 percent, Henderson Land rallied 0.72 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.49 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.36 percent, Longfor was up 1.19 percent, Meituan spiked 3.62 percent, New World Development perked 2.29 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties climbed 2.59 percent, Techtronic Industries gathered 2.50 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gained 2.01 percent and WuXi Biologics surged 4.80 percent.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but turned lower as the day progressed, eventually finishing mixed.

The Dow added 53.62 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 33,730.89, while the NASDAQ tumbled 138.26 points or 0.99 percent to end at 13,857.84 and the S&P 500 fell 16.93 points or 0.41 percent to close at 4,124.66.

The weakness that emerged in the broader markets seemed to coincide with a downturn by shares of Coinbase (COIN), which spiked early but then pulled back well below its debut price. The cryptocurrency exchange's direct listing on the NASDAQ was closely watched by investors and described as a watershed moment for the industry.

Traders also kept an eye on remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who told the Economic Club of Washington the central bank is likely to scale back its asset purchase program well before raising interest rates.

In economic news, the Fed released its Beige Book, which noted economic activity in the U.S. accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April. Also, the Labor Department noted another strong increase by import prices in March.

Crude oil futures spiked on Wednesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the global oil demand forecast by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May jumped $2.97 or 4.9 percent at $63.15 a barrel, the highest settlement in four weeks.

