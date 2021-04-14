Indonesia Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral

The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped almost 150 points or 2.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,050-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Thursday.

The global forecast is murky, with support from crude oil prices offset by weakness from stocks. The European and U.S. were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 122.84 points or 2.07 percent to finish at the daily high of 6,050.28 after moving as low as 5,962.32.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia spiked 3.00 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga rallied 3.30 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia advanced 1.72 percent, Bank Central Asia climbed 5.08 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.40 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia increased 4.57 percent, Indosat accelerated 2.68 percent, Indocement soared 5.11 percent, Semen Indonesia surged 5.24 percent, United Tractors skidded 1.22 percent, Astra International was up 3.45 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 1.53 percent, Aneka Tambang perked 2.64 percent, Vale Indonesia improved 1.37 percent, Timah gained 0.66 percent, Bumi Resources gathered 1.69 percent and Indofood Suskes and Energi Mega Persada were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but turned lower as the day progressed, eventually finishing mixed.

The Dow added 53.62 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 33,730.89, while the NASDAQ tumbled 138.26 points or 0.99 percent to end at 13,857.84 and the S&P 500 fell 16.93 points or 0.41 percent to close at 4,124.66.

The weakness that emerged in the broader markets seemed to coincide with a downturn by shares of Coinbase (COIN), which spiked early but then pulled back well below its debut price. The cryptocurrency exchange's direct listing on the NASDAQ was closely watched by investors and described as a watershed moment for the industry.

Traders also kept an eye on remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who told the Economic Club of Washington the central bank is likely to scale back its asset purchase program well before raising interest rates.

In economic news, the Fed released its Beige Book, which noted economic activity in the U.S. accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April. Also, the Labor Department noted another strong increase by import prices in March.

Crude oil futures spiked on Wednesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the global oil demand forecast by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May jumped $2.97 or 4.9 percent at $63.15 a barrel, the highest settlement in four weeks.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to rise 6.0 percent on year after jumping 14.86 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.74 percent after rising 8.56 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.64 billion, down from $2,01 billion a month earlier.

