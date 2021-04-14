New Zealand Food Prices Rise 0.5% On Year In March

Food prices in New Zealand were up 0.5 percent on year in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - slowing from the 1.5 percent gain in February.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 2.3 percent on year; meat, poultry, and fish prices decreased 3.0 percent; grocery food prices decreased 1.1 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices were flat; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, food prices were flat unadjusted and down 0.4 percent seasonally adjusted.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose 0.3 percent on month (down 2.7 percent after seasonal adjustment); meat, poultry, and fish prices fell 0.6 percent; grocery food prices fell 0.4 percent (down 0.4 percent after seasonal adjustment); non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 0.6 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.3 percent.

