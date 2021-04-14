Australia Unemployment Rate Falls To 5.6% In March

The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was lower than expectations for 5.7 percent and down from 5.8 percent in February.

The Australian added 70,700 jobs last month - far surpassing forecasts for the addition of 35,000 jobs following the increase of 88,700 jobs in February.

The participation rate came in at 66.3 percent - again topping expectations for 66.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

