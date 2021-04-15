European Economics Preview: Germany Final Consumer Price Data Due

Final consumer prices from Germany and France are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases Germany's final CPI and HICP data for March. According to preliminary estimate, consumer price inflation advanced to 1.7 percent from 1.3 percent in February.

At 2.45 am ET, France final consumer price data is due. The statistical office is expected to confirm a 1.1 percent annual rise in consumer prices in March.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases CPI and HICP figures for March. Economists expect the Istat to confirm that consumer prices rose 0.8 percent and harmonized prices climbed 0.6 percent.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England is slated to issue Credit Conditions survey data.

At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces the outcome of its monetary policy meeting. The bank is expected to hold its one-week repo rate at 19.00 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.