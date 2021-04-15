Indonesia Trade Surplus Increases In March

Indonesia's trade surplus increased in March, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus rose rose to $1.56 billion in March from $715.7 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $1.64 billion.

In February, the trade surplus was $1.991 billion.

Exports grew 30.47 percent year-on-year in March. Economists had expected a rise of 11.74 percent.

Imports rose 25.73 percent annually in March. Economists had forecast a increase of 6.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 20.31 percent and imports gained 26.55 percent in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.