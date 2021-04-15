Norway Trade Balance Swing To Surplus

Norway's trade balance swung to surplus in March from a year ago, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of NOK 25.448 billion in March versus a deficit of NOK 1.725 billion in the same month last year. In February, the trade surplus was NOK 23.552 billion.

Exports gained 45.7 percent year-on-year in March and increased 18.3 percent from a month ago.

Imports rose 5.2 percent annually in March and grew 22.4 percent from the previous month.

The mainland trade deficit increased to NOK 22.41 billion in March from NOK 19.595 billion in the previous month. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was NOK 27.911 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.