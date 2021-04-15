India Wholesale Price Inflation Rises In March

India's wholesale prices rose in March, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Thursday.

The wholesale price index increased 7.39 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.17 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 5.9 percent rise.

The primary articles price index grew 6.4 percent annually in March, following a 1.82 percent increase in the previous month.

Food prices rose to 5.28 percent in March, following a 3.31 percent growth in the previous month.

Fuel and power prices gained 10.25 percent in March, following a 0.58 percent rise in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 7.34 percent in March, following a 5.81 percent gain in the previous month.

The final wholesale prices rose 2.51 percent in January.

