Italy Inflation Rises As Estimated

Italy's consumer prices increased in March, as initially estimated, from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices increased 0.8 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.6 percent in February, as estimated.

Non-regulated energy prices gained 1.7 percent and cost of services related to transport grew 2.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices grew 0.3 percent in March. This was in line with initial estimate.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 0.6 percent from 1.0 percent in February, as estimated.

The HICP increase 1.8 percent monthly in March, in line with initial estimate.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.