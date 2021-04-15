logo
Finland Economic Output Decline Slows In February

Published:

Finland's economic output declined for a third consecutive month in February, but at a softer pace, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Output of the national economy fell a working-day adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.3 percent decline in January, which was revised from a 3.7 percent fall.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output rose 0.3 percent monthly in February.

Data showed that the primary production grew about 5.0 percent annually in February. Secondary production rose by about 1.0 percent and services production declined by around 1.0 percent from a year ago.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover grew a working-day adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in February, after remaining unchanged in January.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial turnover gained 2.6 percent monthly in February.

