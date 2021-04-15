Poland Inflation At 6-Month High

Poland's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in six months in March, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.4 percent increase in February. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 2.6 percent.

Communication cost grew 7.4 percent yearly in March. Prices for education gained 5.5 percent and those of transport rose by 5.4 percent.

Prices recreation and culture, and restaurant and hotel increased by 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in March, following a 0.5 percent growth in previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.