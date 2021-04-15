Denmark Producer Prices Inflation Rises In March

Denmark's producer prices increased in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The producer price index grew 5.8 percent year-on-year in March, following a 3.1 percent increase in February.

Prices in energy supply surged 70.5 percent annually in March and those in mining and quarrying gained 43.8 percent. Prices for water supply rose 2.3 percent.

Domestic market prices gained 10.4 percent annually in March and foreign market prices rose 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in March.

Import prices increased 2.3 percent yearly in March and rose 0.5 percent from a month ago.

