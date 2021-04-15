South Africa Wholesale Sales Fall For Second Month

South Africa's wholesale sales declined for the second straight month in February, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales decreased an unadjusted 3.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 6.4 percent fall in January.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in February, after a 0.9 percent fall in the previous month.

For the three months ended in February, wholesale sales rose 0.5 percent, after a 0.6 percent decrease in the previous three months ended in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.