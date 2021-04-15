U.S. Business Inventories Increase 0.5% In February, Matching Estimates

Business inventories in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said inventories climbed by 0.5 percent in February after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in January.

Economists had expected business inventories to increase by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.3 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The increase in business inventories came as manufacturing and wholesale inventories rose by 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, while retail inventories came in unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said business sales tumbled by 1.9 percent in February after spiking by 4.5 percent in January.

Retail sales plummeted by 2.8 percent, manufacturing sales plunged by 2.0 percent and wholesale sales fell by 0.8 percent.

With inventories rising and sales slumping, the total business inventories/sales ratio climbed to 1.30 in February from 1.27 in January.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.