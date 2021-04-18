Japan Trade Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, imports were up 11.8 percent on year and exports were down an annual 4.5 percent for a trade surplus of 217.4 billion yen.

Japan also will see final February figures for industrial production; the previous reading had industrial production up 4.3 percent on month and down 5.2 percent on year.

New Zealand will see March results for the Performance of Service Index form BusinessNZ; in February, the index score was 49.1.

