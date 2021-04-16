European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due

Consumer prices from euro area and new car registrations from Europe are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association is scheduled to issue Europe's new car registrations data for March.

At 2.30 am ET, March producer price data is due from Switzerland. Prices had decreased 1.1 percent annually in February.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases foreign trade data for February. The trade surplus totaled EUR 1.58 billion in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes final consumer prices and foreign trade data. According to preliminary estimate, euro area inflation advanced to 1.3 percent in March from 0.9 percent in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

