Slovakia HICP Inflation Increases In March

Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased in March, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.9 percent gain in February. Economists had expected a rise of 1.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.6 percent in March, following a 0.3 percent gain in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent rise.

Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 1.4 percent yearly in March and gained 0.5 percent from a month ago.

The core inflation rose to 1.6 percent in March from 1.3 percent in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.