Italy Trade Surplus Declines In February

Italy's trade surplus decreased in February, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The trade surplus fell to EUR 4.754 billion in February from EUR 5.975 billion in the same period last year. In January, the trade surplus was EUR 1.584 billion.

Exports declined 4.4 percent year-on-year in February, following a 8.5 percent fall in January.

On an annual basis, imports fell 1.6 percent in February, following an 11.6 percent decrease in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 0.3 percent and imports rose 1.4 percent in February.

Data also showed that import prices increased 0.9 percent monthly in February and declined 0.7 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

