New David Bowie Compilation 'The Width Of A Circle' To Feature Unreleased Tracks

A new David Bowie compilation The Width Of A Circle, due out on May 28, will feature some unreleased tracks from the late rock icon.

The compilation is meant to serve as a companion piece to last year's 50th-anniversary re-release of 1970's The Man Who Sold the World, which was presented under the album's original title, Metrobolist.

The compilation, in a two-CD set, will feature 21 recordings from 1970, including non-album singles, a BBC in Concert l session, music for a TV play called "Pierrot in Turquoise" or "The Looking Glass Murders" and new remixes from Bowie's longtime collaborator Tony Visconti.

Also releasing on May 28 is a picture disc version of The Man Who Sold The World, featuring the striking black and white imagery of the 1972 reissue.

David Bowie, The Width Of A Circle Track Listing:

CD 1:

The Sunday Show Introduced by John Peel

1. "Amsterdam"

2. "God Knows I'm Good"

3. "Buzz The Fuzz"

4. "Karma Man"

5. "London Bye, Ta-Ta"

6. "An Occasional Dream"

7. "The Width Of A Circle"

8. "Janine

9. "Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud"

10. "Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed"

11. "Fill Your Heart"

12. "The Prettiest Star"

13. "Cygnet Committee"

14. "Memory Of A Free Festival"

CD 2:

The Looking Glass Murders aka Pierrot in Turquoise

1. "When I Live My Dream"

2. "Columbine"

3. "The Mirror"

4. "Threepenny Pierrot"

5. "When I Live My Dream" (Reprise)

Singles:

1. "The Prettiest Star" (Alternative Mix)

2. "London Bye, Ta-Ta"

3. "London Bye, Ta-Ta" (1970 Stereo Mix)

4. "Memory Of A Free Festival" (Single Version Part 1)

5. "Memory Of A Free Festival" (Single Version Part 2)

6. "Holy Holy"

Sounds of the '70s: Andy Ferris Show:

1. "Waiting For The Man"

2. "The Width Of A Circle"

3. "The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud"

4. "The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only)"

2020 Mixes:

1. "The Prettiest Star" (2020 Mix)

2. "London Bye, Ta-Ta" (2020 Mix)

3. "Memory Of A Free Festival" (Single Version - 2020 Mix)

4. "All The Madmen" (Single Edit 2020 Mix)

5. "Holy Holy" (2020 Mix)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News