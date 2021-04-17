New David Bowie Compilation 'The Width Of A Circle' To Feature Unreleased Tracks

A new David Bowie compilation The Width Of A Circle, due out on May 28, will feature some unreleased tracks from the late rock icon.
The compilation is meant to serve as a companion piece to last year's 50th-anniversary re-release of 1970's The Man Who Sold the World, which was presented under the album's original title, Metrobolist.
The compilation, in a two-CD set, will feature 21 recordings from 1970, including non-album singles, a BBC in Concert l session, music for a TV play called "Pierrot in Turquoise" or "The Looking Glass Murders" and new remixes from Bowie's longtime collaborator Tony Visconti.
Also releasing on May 28 is a picture disc version of The Man Who Sold The World, featuring the striking black and white imagery of the 1972 reissue.
David Bowie, The Width Of A Circle Track Listing:
CD 1:
The Sunday Show Introduced by John Peel
1. "Amsterdam"
2. "God Knows I'm Good"
3. "Buzz The Fuzz"
4. "Karma Man"
5. "London Bye, Ta-Ta"
6. "An Occasional Dream"
7. "The Width Of A Circle"
8. "Janine
9. "Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud"
10. "Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed"
11. "Fill Your Heart"
12. "The Prettiest Star"
13. "Cygnet Committee"
14. "Memory Of A Free Festival"
CD 2:
The Looking Glass Murders aka Pierrot in Turquoise
1. "When I Live My Dream"
2. "Columbine"
3. "The Mirror"
4. "Threepenny Pierrot"
5. "When I Live My Dream" (Reprise)
Singles:
1. "The Prettiest Star" (Alternative Mix)
2. "London Bye, Ta-Ta"
3. "London Bye, Ta-Ta" (1970 Stereo Mix)
4. "Memory Of A Free Festival" (Single Version Part 1)
5. "Memory Of A Free Festival" (Single Version Part 2)
6. "Holy Holy"
Sounds of the '70s: Andy Ferris Show:
1. "Waiting For The Man"
2. "The Width Of A Circle"
3. "The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud"
4. "The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only)"
2020 Mixes:
1. "The Prettiest Star" (2020 Mix)
2. "London Bye, Ta-Ta" (2020 Mix)
3. "Memory Of A Free Festival" (Single Version - 2020 Mix)
4. "All The Madmen" (Single Edit 2020 Mix)
5. "Holy Holy" (2020 Mix)
