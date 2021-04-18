Brothers Osborne Announce 'We're Not For Everyone Tour,' Drop New Single 'Younger Me'

Brothers Osborne have announced plans for their headlining "We're Not for Everyone Tour" launching this summer.
The Grammy-nominated duo will hit almost 50 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta.
During the tour, fans can expect to hear the band's six Grammy-nominated singles, including No. 1 Platinum-Certified hit "Stay A Little Longer," rowdy Top 10 Platinum-Certified hit "It Ain't My Fault," the reminiscent Top 25 hit "21 Summer," as well as Top 40 hits "Shoot Me Straight," "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," and "All Night."
Travis Denning and Tenille Townes will serve as alternating opening acts.
Fans can purchase tickets beginning April 23 at brothersosborne.com.
Special fan club presale tickets will be available to "The Family" starting 10am local time on April 20.
On Friday, the sibling duo released a new single titled "Younger Me," written by T.J. Osborne in response to the overwhelming support he received after sharing his personal story.
The track was produced by both T.J. John Osborne, who will perform a special version of the song as part of a special ACM Awards bonus performance.
Tour Dates:
Jul. 29 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann
Jul. 30 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
Jul. 31 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Aug. 1 Providence, RI Bold Point Park
Aug. 4 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoom Amphitheater
Aug. 5 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 14 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove - Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel***
Aug. 15 Dubuque, IA Q Casino Back Waters Stage***
Aug. 19 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 20 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 21 Farmingville, NY Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
Aug. 26 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
Sep. 2 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sep. 3 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep. 4 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sep. 9 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Sep. 10 Memphis, TN The Orpheum Theatre
Sep. 16 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Sep. 17 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Sep. 18 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
Sep. 22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sep. 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Lawn
Sep. 24 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater**
Sep. 25 Helotes, TX Floore's Country Store**
Sep. 30 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit
Oct. 1 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
Oct. 2 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Oct. 8 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
Oct. 10 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Oct. 13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct. 15 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Oct. 16 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 17 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Oct. 20 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 22 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
Oct. 28 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Oct. 29 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*
Oct. 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre*
Nov. 11 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Nov. 13 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 18 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
Nov. 19 Washington, D.C. The Anthem
Nov. 20 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News