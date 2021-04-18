Brothers Osborne Announce 'We're Not For Everyone Tour,' Drop New Single 'Younger Me'

Brothers Osborne have announced plans for their headlining "We're Not for Everyone Tour" launching this summer.

The Grammy-nominated duo will hit almost 50 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta.

During the tour, fans can expect to hear the band's six Grammy-nominated singles, including No. 1 Platinum-Certified hit "Stay A Little Longer," rowdy Top 10 Platinum-Certified hit "It Ain't My Fault," the reminiscent Top 25 hit "21 Summer," as well as Top 40 hits "Shoot Me Straight," "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," and "All Night."

Travis Denning and Tenille Townes will serve as alternating opening acts.

Fans can purchase tickets beginning April 23 at brothersosborne.com.

Special fan club presale tickets will be available to "The Family" starting 10am local time on April 20.

On Friday, the sibling duo released a new single titled "Younger Me," written by T.J. Osborne in response to the overwhelming support he received after sharing his personal story.

The track was produced by both T.J. John Osborne, who will perform a special version of the song as part of a special ACM Awards bonus performance.

Tour Dates:

Jul. 29 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann

Jul. 30 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul. 31 Westbrook, ME Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Aug. 1 Providence, RI Bold Point Park

Aug. 4 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoom Amphitheater

Aug. 5 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 14 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove - Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel***

Aug. 15 Dubuque, IA Q Casino Back Waters Stage***

Aug. 19 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 20 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 21 Farmingville, NY Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

Aug. 26 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep. 2 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sep. 3 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 4 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 9 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Sep. 10 Memphis, TN The Orpheum Theatre

Sep. 16 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Sep. 17 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Sep. 18 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Sep. 22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 23 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Lawn

Sep. 24 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater**

Sep. 25 Helotes, TX Floore's Country Store**

Sep. 30 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit

Oct. 1 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Oct. 2 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Oct. 8 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

Oct. 10 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Oct. 13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 15 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct. 16 Sacramento, CA Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 17 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Oct. 20 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 22 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

Oct. 28 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Oct. 29 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

Oct. 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre*

Nov. 11 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Nov. 13 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 18 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

Nov. 19 Washington, D.C. The Anthem

Nov. 20 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center

