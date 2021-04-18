Thai Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Monday

The Thai stock market bounced higher again on Friday after the Songkran Festival - one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,550-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside on continued optimism for economic recovery. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday as strong gains from the energy producers were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index gained 7.84 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 1,548.96 after trading between 1,529.29 and 1,550.26. Volume was 28.043 billion shares worth 89.461 billion baht. There were 1,092 decliners and 598 gainers, with 346 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.60 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.38 percent, Asset World skidded 1.25 percent, Bangkok Asset Management lost 0.49 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 0.81 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 1.35 percent, Bangkok Expressway sank 0.62 percent, BTS Group declined 1,10 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.85 percent, Gulf surrendered 0.76 percent, Kasikornbank tanked 2.89 percent, PTT Oil & Retail gained 0.83 percent, PTT jumped 1.92 percent, PTT Exploration and Production surged 4.04 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 2.46 percent, SCG Packaging spiked 4.84 percent, Siam Commercial Bank tumbled 1.88 percent, Siam Concrete jumped 0.99 percent, TMB Bank plunged 2.52 percent and Krung Thai Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as the major averages shook off a mixed open on Friday to finish modestly in the green.

The Dow jumped 164.68 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 34,200.67, while the NASDAQ rose 13.58 points or 0.10 percent to end at 14,052.34 and the S&P 500 gained 15.05 points or 0.36 percent to close at 4,185.47. For the week, the S&P spiked 1.4 percent, the Dow rose 1.2 percent and the NASDAQ gained 1.1 percent.

Upbeat earnings news generated continued buying interest, as Morgan Stanley (MS) joined other financial giants in reporting better than expected first quarter earnings.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a substantial rebound in new residential construction in March, while the University of Michigan said sentiment has continued to improve in April.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday, snapping a four-session winning streak but still finishing sharply higher for the week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May were down $0.33 or 0.5 percent at $63.13 a barrel, although the contract gained nearly 6.5 percent in the week.

