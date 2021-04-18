Chris Janson Announces 2021 'Back At It' Tour Dates

Chris Janson has announced via social media the schedule for his 30-date 2021 Back at It Tour.

"Ready for ya 2021! Back at it! More dates to be added," Janson wrote on Instagram.

The tour begins with a concert in Meridian, Mississippi, on April 16 and is scheduled to run through December 9. The final concert will be in Detroit.

Janson, who spent most of 2020 off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, released a working-class anthem titled "Put Me Back to Work" online on April 16, 2020.

Chris Janson's Back at It Tour Dates:

April 16 — Meridian, Miss. @ Riley Center for the Performing Arts

April 17 — Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall, Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

April 24 — Wabash, Ind. @ 13-24 Drive-In

May 7 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Oceanfront Bandshell

May 15 — Alexander, Ark. @ Carter Off-Road Park

May 29 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Weidner Field

June 11 — Comstock, Neb. @ Comstock Windmill Festival 2021

June 16 — North Lawrence, Ohio @ Country Fest 2021

June 18 — Eldon, Iowa @ Wapello County Fairgrounds

July 4 — Dublin, Ohio @ Flannagan's

July 9 — Quakertown, Penn. @ Univest Performance Center

July 10 — Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch Amphitheatre

July 11 — Hampton, Va. @ Hampton Roads Convention Center

July 16 — Eau Claire, Wis. @ Country Jam USA 2021

July 17 — Fond du Lac, Wis. @ Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds

July 24 — Yerington, Nev. @ Night In The Country Festival 2021

July 30 — Guthrie Center, Iowa @ Guthrie's River Ruckus 2021

Aug. 12 — Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theatre

Aug. 14 — Malone, N.Y. @ TBA

Aug 20 — Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival 2021

Aug. 24 — Coeur D'Alene, Idaho @ North Idaho State Fair

Aug. 26 — Mill Spring, N.C. @ Night in the Country Carolinas 2021

Sept. 5 — Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept. 9 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Huntington Event Park

Sept. 11 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Shake the Lake Festival 2021

Sept. 17 — Hutchinson, Kan. @ Kansas State Fair

Oct. 16 — Florence, Ariz. @ Country Thunder Arizona 2021

Oct. 23 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Dec. 9 — Detroit, Mich. @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

