Chris Janson Announces 2021 'Back At It' Tour Dates

Chris Janson has announced via social media the schedule for his 30-date 2021 Back at It Tour.
"Ready for ya 2021! Back at it! More dates to be added," Janson wrote on Instagram.
The tour begins with a concert in Meridian, Mississippi, on April 16 and is scheduled to run through December 9. The final concert will be in Detroit.
Janson, who spent most of 2020 off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, released a working-class anthem titled "Put Me Back to Work" online on April 16, 2020.
Chris Janson's Back at It Tour Dates:
April 16 — Meridian, Miss. @ Riley Center for the Performing Arts
April 17 — Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall, Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
April 24 — Wabash, Ind. @ 13-24 Drive-In
May 7 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Oceanfront Bandshell
May 15 — Alexander, Ark. @ Carter Off-Road Park
May 29 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Weidner Field
June 11 — Comstock, Neb. @ Comstock Windmill Festival 2021
June 16 — North Lawrence, Ohio @ Country Fest 2021
June 18 — Eldon, Iowa @ Wapello County Fairgrounds
July 4 — Dublin, Ohio @ Flannagan's
July 9 — Quakertown, Penn. @ Univest Performance Center
July 10 — Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch Amphitheatre
July 11 — Hampton, Va. @ Hampton Roads Convention Center
July 16 — Eau Claire, Wis. @ Country Jam USA 2021
July 17 — Fond du Lac, Wis. @ Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds
July 24 — Yerington, Nev. @ Night In The Country Festival 2021
July 30 — Guthrie Center, Iowa @ Guthrie's River Ruckus 2021
Aug. 12 — Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theatre
Aug. 14 — Malone, N.Y. @ TBA
Aug 20 — Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival 2021
Aug. 24 — Coeur D'Alene, Idaho @ North Idaho State Fair
Aug. 26 — Mill Spring, N.C. @ Night in the Country Carolinas 2021
Sept. 5 — Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
Sept. 9 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Huntington Event Park
Sept. 11 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Shake the Lake Festival 2021
Sept. 17 — Hutchinson, Kan. @ Kansas State Fair
Oct. 16 — Florence, Ariz. @ Country Thunder Arizona 2021
Oct. 23 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Dec. 9 — Detroit, Mich. @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News