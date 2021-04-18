Japan Has Y663.7 Billion Trade Deficit In March

Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 663.7 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 490.0 billion yen following the downwardly revised 215.9 billion yen surplus in February (originally 217.4 billion yen).

Exports jumped 16.1 percent on year to 7.378 trillion yen, beating forecasts for an increase 11.6 percent following the 4.5 percent decline in the previous month.

Imports gained an annual 5.7 percent to 6.714 trillion yen versus expectations for 4.7 percent following the 11.8 percent increase a month earlier.

Economic News

