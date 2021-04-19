Japan Industrial Production Falls Less Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production declined less than estimated in February, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

Industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in February. In the initial estimate, industrial production fell 2.1 percent.

Shipment declined 1.3 percent monthly in February. According to the initial estimate, shipment fell 1.5 percent.

Inventories fell 0.7 percent in February versus 1.0 percent decline in the initial estimate.

Inventory ratio grew 1.0 percent in February, as estimated.

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased 2.0 percent in February. In the initial estimate, output fell 2.6 percent.

Capacity utilization declined 2.8 percent monthly in February and fell 1.0 percent from a year ago.

