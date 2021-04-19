Eurozone Construction Output Decreases In February

Eurozone's construction output declined in February after rising in the previous month, data form Eurostat showed on Monday.

The construction output fell 2.1 percent month-on-month in February, after a 0.8 percent rise in January. In December, construction output decreased 1.4 percent.

Production in building construction decreased 1.9 percent monthly in February and output in civil engineering fell 3.4 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the construction output fell 5.8 percent in February, following a 2.6 percent decline in the prior month.

In the EU27, construction output decrease 1.6 percent monthly, and fell 5.4 percent from a year ago.

Among member states, the largest decreases were recorded in Hungary, Poland, France and Slovakia, while the increase were observed in Sweden, Austria, Romania and Bulgaria.

