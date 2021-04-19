Portugal Producer Prices Recover In March

Portugal's producer prices grew in March, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The producer price index increased 0.7 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.0 percent decline in February.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices rose 1.7 percent yearly in March, following a 0.6 percent growth in the previous month.

Prices for energy declined 3.4 percent annually in March, while prices for investment goods gained 0.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 2.0 percent in March, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.

In the first quarter, producer prices declined 1.5 percent yearly, following a 4.5 percent fall in the previous quarter.

