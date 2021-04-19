RBA Meeting Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its April 6 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low of 0.10 percent. The central bank retained the target yield on the 3-year Australian government bond at around 0.1 percent.

Japan will see February results for its tertiary industry index; in January, the index was down 1.7 percent on month.

The Philippines will see Q1 results for consumer confidence index; in the three months prior, the index score was -47.9.

Taiwan will release March numbers for export orders, with forecasts suggesting a surge of 33.65 percent following the 48.5 percent spike in February.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent, while the deposit facility rate (2.75 percent) and lending facility rate (4.25 percent) are also expected to be unchanged.

