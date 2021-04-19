Thai Stock Market Predicted To End Winning Streak

The Thai stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing almost 35 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,575-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggest consolidation, with investors expected to use a lack of catalysts as a reason to lock in gains following recent strength. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and cement companies and a mixed performance from the energy producers.

For the day, the index jumped 25.95 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 1,574.91 after trading between 1,552.91 and 1,574.97. Volume was 28.840 billion shares worth 87.452 billion baht. There were 1,170 gainers and 565 decliners, with 321 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.89 percent, Thailand Airport climbed 1.53 percent, Asset World spiked 3.80 percent, Bangkok Asset Management advanced 0.98 percent, Bangkok Bank rallied 2.05 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gained 0.46 percent, Bangkok Expressway jumped 1.99 percent, BTS Group improved 1.11 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gathered 0.85 percent, Gulf skidded 1.53 percent, Kasikornbank accelerated 1.86 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 2.63 percent, PTT Oil & Retail increased 0.82 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.43 percent, PTT Global Chemical perked 1.20 percent, SCG Packaging and Tisco both gained 1.03 percent, Siam Commercial Bank soared 1.91 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.98 percent, TMB Bank surged 1.72 percent and PTT was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened in the red and stayed there throughout the session, pulling back from recent highs.

The Dow shed 123.04 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,077.63, while the NASDAQ dropped 137.58 points or 0.98 percent to end at 13,914.77 and the S&P 500 sank 22.21 points or 0.53 percent to close at 4,163.26.

The lower open on Wall Street was profit taking in reaction to some of the markets hitting fresh record closing highs last week.

Mixed earnings news didn't give investors a reason to start buying, so the markets saw little movement after their slow start.

Crude oil futures ended higher Monday as prices moved higher amid expectations of a drop in global crude supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.25 or 0.4 percent at $63.38 a barrel.

