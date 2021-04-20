New Zealand Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q1 numbers for consumer prices, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is tipped to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year after gaining 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia will provide March numbers for retail sales and for the leading index from Westpac. Retail sales are tipped to rise 1.0 percent on month after sinking 0.8 percent in February. The leading index was up 0.02 percent in the previous month.

