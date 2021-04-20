European Economics Preview: UK Labor Market Data Due

Labor market data from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data for February. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.1 percent in three months to February from 5 percent in the preceding period.

In the meantime, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's producer prices for March. Inflation is seen rising to 3.3 percent from 1.9 percent in February.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes producer prices for March. Economists forecast producer prices to climb 2.6 percent on year, following a 1.4 percent rise in February.

At 5.00 am ET, current account data for February is due from Italy. The surplus totaled EUR 710 million in January.

Economic News

