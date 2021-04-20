Taiwan Export Orders Log Strong Growth In March

Taiwan's export orders logged a double-digit growth in March but the pace of expansion slowed from February, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said Tuesday.

Export orders advanced 33.3 percent year-on-year in March, smaller than the 48.5 percent increase logged in February and 49.3 percent rise in January.

On a monthly basis, export orders were up 26.0 percent in March.

Orders for transport equipments showed the biggest annual growth of 66.1 percent, followed by an increase of 61.8 percent in demand for plastics and rubber articles. Orders for electronic products climbed 27.2 percent.

In the first quarter, export orders dropped 12.3 percent or US$20.95 billion from the preceding three months.

Economic News

