Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Malaysia Shares

The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 10 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just above the 1,605-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on rising coronavirus cases and the possibility of subsequent lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets finished in the red and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and plantations were capped by weakness from the glove makers.

For the day, the index rose 7.28 points or 0.45 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,607.57 after trading as low as 1,591.83. Volume was 8.164 billion shares worth 4.082 billion ringgit. There were 575 decliners and 506 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 5.54 percent, while CIMB Group climbed 1.18 percent, Digi.com perked 0.71 percent, Genting soared 3.57 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 3.17 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 1.69 percent, IHH Healthcare increased 0.19 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.18 percent, Maybank collected 0.36 percent, Maxis jumped 1.27 percent, MISC accelerated 1.80 percent, Petronas Chemicals shed 0.63 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.54 percent, Press Metal plunged 2.23 percent, Public Bank gained 0.24 percent, RHB Capital rallied 1.71 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rose 0.22 percent, Supermax sank 0.74 percent, Telekom Malaysia fell 0.34 percent, Tenaga Nasional gathered 0.80 percent, Top Glove tumbled 1.10 percent and Dialog Group, Sime Darby and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened in the red and stayed that way, extending losses from the previous session.

The Dow tumbled 256.33 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 33,821.30, while the NASDAQ sank 128.50 points or 0.92 percent to end at 13,786.27 and the S&P 500 fell 28.32 points or 0.68 percent to close at 4,134.94.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on the recent strength in the markets after the Dow and the S&P 500 ended last week at new record closing highs.

A new wave of infections overseas also weighed on the markets amid concerns about new restrictions and the impact on the global .

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off upbeat earnings news from companies like Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Travelers (TRV).

Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to surging coronavirus infections in India. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures May ended down $0.94 or 1.5 percent at $62.44 a barrel, on the expiration day. WTI Contracts for June closed lower by $0.76 or 1.2 percent at $62.67 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis