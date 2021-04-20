Hong Kong Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Wednesday

The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 340 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 29,135-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on rising coronavirus cases and the possibility of subsequent lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets finished in the red and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials, properties and stocks were capped by weakness from the oil companies.

For the day, the index rose 29.58 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 29,135.73 after trading between 28,885.55 and 29,220.19.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies tanked 2.02 percent, while AIA Group was up 0.05 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 1.64 percent, Alibaba Health Info sank 0.87 percent, ANTA Sports soared 1.57 percent, China Mengniu Dairy plummeted 4.79 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 0.47 percent, China Resources Land lost 0.40 percent, CITIC climbed 0.50 percent, CNOOC fell 0.36 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 1.54 percent, Galaxy Entertainment shed 0.43 percent, Henderson Land advanced 0.43 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slid 0.32 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.55 percent, Longfor plunged 2.88 percent, Meituan spiked 1.52 percent, New World Development added 0.35 percent, Sands China surged 2.17 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties gained 0.34 percent, Techtronic Industries rallied 0.79 percent, Xiaomi Corporation jumped 0.75 percent, WuXi Biologics rose 0.28 percent and China Life Insurance and Hang Lung Properties were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened in the red and stayed that way, extending losses from the previous session.

The Dow tumbled 256.33 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 33,821.30, while the NASDAQ sank 128.50 points or 0.92 percent to end at 13,786.27 and the S&P 500 fell 28.32 points or 0.68 percent to close at 4,134.94.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on the recent strength in the markets after the Dow and the S&P 500 ended last week at new record closing highs.

A new wave of infections overseas also weighed on the markets amid concerns about new restrictions and the impact on the global .

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off upbeat earnings news from companies like Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Travelers (TRV).

Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to surging coronavirus infections in India. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures May ended down $0.94 or 1.5 percent at $62.44 a barrel, on the expiration day. WTI Contracts for June closed lower by $0.76 or 1.2 percent at $62.67 a barrel.

