Thailand Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

Thailand will on Thursday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In February, imports were up 21.99 percent on year and exports were down 2.59 percent for a trade surplus of $7.25 billion.

Taiwan will release March unemployment figures; in February, the jobless rate was 3.73 percent.

Hong Kong will also provide March unemployment figures; in February, the jobless rate was 7.2 percent.

