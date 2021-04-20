South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.9% On Month In March

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.9 percent on month in March, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - following the 0.8 percent increase in February.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products fell 0.1 percent on month, while manufacturing products climbed 1.6 percent, utilities gained 0.9 percent and services were up 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 3.9 percent, accelerating from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products rose 16.5 percent on year, while manufacturing products climbed 5.4 percent, utilities sank 3.3 percent and services were up 2.2 percent.

Economic News

