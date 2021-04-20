New Zealand Inflation Climbs 0.8% On Quarter In Q1

Consumer prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in the fourth quarter of 2020.

On a yearly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent - again beating forecasts for 1.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the three months prior.

Economic News

