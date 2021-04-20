Australian Market Significantly Lower

The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 below the 7,000 mark, following weak cues overnight from Wall Street. Stocks across all sectors are trading weak, particularly energy and stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 94.80 points or 1.35 percent to near day's lows of 6,923.00. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 97.70 points or 1.34 percent to 7,184.40. Australian stocks ended lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 2 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are losing more than 1 percent each.

BHP shares are down despite reporting record-breaking quarterly output of iron ore from its mines in Western Australia.

In the tech space, Appen is losing more than 3 percent, while WiseTech Global and Afterpay are down more than 2 percent each.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are losing more than 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.2 percent.

Gold miners are higher after the gold price climbed. Evolution Mining, Resolute Mining and Newcrest Mining are adding more than 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is down almost 2 percent.



Oil stocks were weak after crude oil prices tumbled. Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are losing more than 2 percent, while Santos is declining almost 3 percent.

Energy giant Santos has renewed its gas supply deal with Rio Tinto for a new deal starting in 2021. Rio Tinto will buy about 15 petajoules of gas from Santos under the new deal.

Shares in Nuix are tumbling almost 15 percent after the Data analytics group confirmed it will not meet its prospectus guidance just months after its market debut. It said revenue would be below prospectus guidance but underlying earnings will be higher.

Payments company Splitit has reported a 292 percent surge in its gross revenue to US$2.7 million in the first quarter, as payment volumes also rose sharply. It shares are down almost 5 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.772 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw further downside during the trading day on Tuesday following the pullback seen in the previous session. The major averages all showed notable moves to the downside on the day.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels of the day but still closed firmly in negative territory. The Dow slid 256.33 points or 0.8 percent to 33,821.30, the Nasdaq slumped 128.50 points or 0.9 percent to 13,786.27 and the S&P 500 fell 28.32 points or 0.7 percent to 4,134.94.

The major European also showed notable moves to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped by 1.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 2.1 percent.

Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to surging infections in India. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures May ended down $0.94 or 1.5 percent at $62.44 a barrel, on the expiration day. WTI Contracts for June closed lower by $0.76 or 1.2 percent at $62.67 a barrel.

