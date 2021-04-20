Australia Retail Sales Jump 1.4% In March

The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$30.724 billion.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 0.8 percent decline in February.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (6 percent) led the industry rises, which were driven by Victoria and Western Australia. Similarly, these states saw rises for Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, and Department stores. These rises were offset by a 1 percent fall in Food retailing.

For the first quarter of 2021, retail sales were down 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales gained 2.3 percent in March following the 9.1 percent annual spike in February.

