European Economics Preview: UK Consumer Price Data Due

Consumer and producer prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer and producer price data. Consumer price inflation is forecast to double to 0.8 percent in March from 0.4 percent in February.

UK output price inflation is seen at 1.7 percent in March versus 0.9 percent in the previous month. At the same time, input price inflation is expected to climb to 4.4 percent from 2.6 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial production, producer prices and corporate wage figures are due from Poland. Industrial production is forecast to jump 13.1 percent on year, following a 2.7 percent rise in February. Producer price inflation is expected to advance to 3.5 percent from 2 percent.

At 4.30 am ET, the ONS is set to release UK house price data.

At 6.30 am ET, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gives a keynote speech at a virtual event.

Economic News

