Thomas Rhett Announces 2021 Center Point Road Tour Dates

Thomas Rhett has announced rescheduled dates for his headlining Center Point Road Tour, which is scheduled for late summer.

The tour, in support of Rhett's 2019 album Center Point Road, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The Center Point Road Tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on August 13 at the Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett will join Rhett as opening performers, while Conner Smith and Rhett's father Rhett Akins will take the stage on select dates.

Getting back out on the road is like a dream coming true to him, his band and crew, Rhett said.

"We've dreamt about this moment for a long time and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in-person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share. There's no feeling in the world like it - see y'all out there," he added.

Side A of Rhett's new double album Country Again is scheduled for release on April 30.

Tour Dates:

August 13 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 14 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 20 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

August 21 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

August 22 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

August 26 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

August 28 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 3 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 4 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 16 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 17 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 18 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 24 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 25 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

October 1 - Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

October 2 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

October 3 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

October 7 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

October 8 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

