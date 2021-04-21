Canadian Market Modestly Higher After Wild Swings

The Canadian stock market, which moved up after a flat start Wednesday morning, briefly slipped into negative territory again before regaining some lost ground. The market is modestly higher about an hour past noon, led by gains in healthcare shares.

Information , energy and materials shares are finding some support, while consumer staples shares are weak. Stocks from other sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The Bank of Canada today left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected, and trimmed its asset purchase programme reflecting the progress in the economic growth.

The BoC said it will reduce weekly net purchases of Government of Canada bonds to a target of C$3 billion from C$4 billion.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 35.79 points or 0.19% at 19,076.57 about an hour past noon. Earlier, the index rose to a high of 19,152.82 after opening slightly weak.

Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO), up nearly 7%, tops the list of gainers in the Healthcare Index. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) are gaining 2.5 to 3.6%.

Energy stocks Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

In the materials section, Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), Centerra Gold (CG.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) and Dundee Precious Metals (DPM.TO) are gaining 3 to 4.2%.

Technology stocks Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are up 4.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Photon Control (PHO.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) are also up sharply.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP.TO) announced that it is appealing to the U.S. regulator that governs railway mergers to dispute a claim by Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO) that its rival bid for Kansas City Southern will be assessed in the same way as CP's bid.

The move follows an announcement by Canadian National Railway on Tuesday about its cash-and-stock bid valued at US$33.7 billion for Kansas City-based KCS, topping one made last month by CP Rail valued at US$25 billion. Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway are up 0.3% and 1%, respectively.

The Bank of Canada, which left its rates unchanged, said in the accompanying statement that economic growth in the first quarter appeared considerably stronger than the Bank's January forecast, as households and companies adapted to the second wave and associated restrictions.

Inflation is expected to rise temporarily to around the top of the 1-3% inflation-control range in the coming months.

The BoC said that there is still considerable excess capacity, and the recovery continues to require extraordinary monetary policy support, even as economic prospects improve. The central bank added that it remains committed to holding the policy interest rate at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed so that the 2% inflation target is sustainably achieved.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 2.2% in March from 1.1% in February and slightly below market expectations of 2.3%, The Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in March over the previous month.

The data also showed that core consumer prices in Canada increased 1.4% in March over the same month in the previous year.

